VANCOUVER -- Patrons are being advised of several possible COVID-19 exposures at B.C. McDonald's locations in the first week of 2021.

In a post on its website, the fast food restaurant lists seven exposures between Jan. 2 and Jan. 7, all at locations in the Lower Mainland.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the novel coronavirus:

9638 169th St., Surrey – one employee, last worked on Jan. 7

7229 Kingway, Burnaby – one employee, last worked on Jan. 5

537 West Broadway, Vancouver – one employee, last worked on Jan. 4

1285 Cliveden Ave., Delta – one employee, last worked on Jan. 3

2095 West 41st Ave., Vancouver – one employee, last worked on Jan. 3

34618 Delair Rd., Abbotsford – one employee, last worked on Jan. 2

45225 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack – one employee, last worked on Jan. 2

Additionally, customers may be been exposed late last month at the following locations:

45816 Yale Rd., Chilliwack – two employees, last worked on Dec. 27

4400 Still Creek Dr., Burnaby – two employees, last worked Dec. 27

1160-4700 Kingsway, Burnaby – two employees, last worked Dec. 27

Anyone who visited one or more of the restaurants is asked to take direction from local public health officials.

Generally, these exposures are considered low risk, but those who may have been exposed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

They're advised to call their family doctor or 811 if they develop even minor symptoms, and may be advised to get a test.

COVID-19 symptoms can include, but are not limited to, fever, dry cough, fatigue, aches, sore throat, diarrhea, pink eye, headache, loss of taste or smell and rash or skin discolouration.