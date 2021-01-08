VANCOUVER -- Health officials are alerting the public to a possible COVID-19 exposure on New Year's Eve in Vancouver.

The local health authority says those who were at Park Drive, a restaurant on Commercial Drive near East 2nd Avenue, may have been exposed to the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the advisory applies to those in the restaurant between 3 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

VCH says the risk is considered low, but anyone who was there at the time should self-monitor for symptoms.

An exposure notice was previously issued for the restaurant back in September.

Anyone who does develop symptoms, "however mild," is advised to call their family doctor or 811, get tested then self-isolate.

Key symptoms of COVID-19, as outlined by VCH, are fever or chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste and difficulty breathing.

Other symptoms may include sore throat, loss of appetite, extreme fatigue or tiredness, headaches, body aches, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials warn children may show symptoms differently. Parents and caregivers may notice kids not eating or exercising as much, or other changes in behaviour.