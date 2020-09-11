VANCOUVER -- Members of a downtown Vancouver fitness club are being warned of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Equinox Fitness Centre and Sports Club, at 1131 West Georgia St., says it reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health after learning about the possible exposure between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3.

The club says facilities are disinfected three times throughout the day and once again after closing.

"The health and safety of our members, employees and their families is our top priority," a notice to Equinox members says. "We are notifying you out of an abundance of caution and to protect our community."

Even so, anyone who was at the gym between those dates is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease. Anyone who believes they have or develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate and call Vancouver Coastal Health at 604-675-3802 to arrange a test.

"Since our clubs have reopened, we have been taking extra steps and precautions to keep our community safe," Equinox's notice says, adding that it's created its own health and safety guidelines to ensure physical distancing and frequent cleaning.

Last month, a fitness studio in Kitsilano voluntarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff at another fitness centre in Burnaby tested positive in July, but that gym remained open.