Port Moody police officer may have committed offences in crash with motorcycle: IIO

B.C.’s police watchdog has sent a report to Crown prosecutors to consider charges against a Port Moody police officer in regards to a crash with a motorcycle last summer.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says that on July 25, 2023, a Port Moody Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop with a black motorcycle.

The motorcyclist did not stop, and the officer broadcast that information to other police members.

A short time later, near the intersection of Valour and Glenayre drives, a different officer saw the motorcycle driving toward them, according to the IIO.

The police vehicle and motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist was seriously injured, the office says.

The IIO’s interim chief civilian director Sandra J. Hentzen reviewed the evidence collected during its investigation, and determined “reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of their police vehicle.”

A report is now before the BC Prosecution Service, and the watchdog says in order for the Crown to approve a charge against the officer, it “must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction” and believe that a prosecution is in the public’s interest.