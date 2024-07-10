VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police watchdog seeks witnesses to Vancouver arrest

    Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
    A man was injured while being arrested by members of the Vancouver Police Department in Gastown and the province's police watchdog is appealing for witnesses.

    Two uniformed officers arrested the man at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Water and Abbott streets, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

    "The man was injured while being taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment," a statement says.

    "The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened during the arrest, how the injury occurred, and whether police actions were necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances."

    Witnesses and anyone with video of the incident are being urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

    The IIO is called to all police-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

