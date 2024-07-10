Police watchdog seeks witnesses to Vancouver arrest
A man was injured while being arrested by members of the Vancouver Police Department in Gastown and the province's police watchdog is appealing for witnesses.
Two uniformed officers arrested the man at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Water and Abbott streets, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
"The man was injured while being taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment," a statement says.
"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened during the arrest, how the injury occurred, and whether police actions were necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances."
Witnesses and anyone with video of the incident are being urged to call 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO is called to all police-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.
BREAKING Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Does tipping culture lead to better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
When he was diagnosed with autism in his late 30s, he dove into his art. Now, he runs a gallery
After Jay Merriott received his autism diagnosis, he quickly pivoted and decided to immerse himself in what had always made him feel happy: his art.
'Tip of the iceberg': AI deepfakes on the rise in Alberta as police warn parents to stay vigilant
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to develop and become more accessible, law enforcement and other crime agencies, including those in Alberta, are warning about the rapid rise of deepfakes involving sexually explicit images and videos of children.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
1 in 10 checked drivers were impaired during Canada Day crackdown on Vancouver Island: B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they pulled a "high number" of impaired drivers off highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
How Edmonton's city design changes the impact of heat waves
Although all Edmontonians are sweltering under the current heat wave, some are likely suffering more than others, says a University of Alberta researcher.
More auto insurers could exit Alberta without system reforms: DBRS
A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a "clear long-term solution" to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.
Increasing number of Calgary EMS shifts go unfilled as demand intensifies during Stampede
Calgary paramedics are feeling the intense burnout of higher call volumes during the 2024 Stampede and a lack of available workers has left several shifts unfilled, adding even more pressure to the health-care system.
How to stay cool on the hottest day of the year
Cooling off is the goal in Calgary after several days into a heat wave that is expected to spike Wednesday into the mid-thirties.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
City of Lethbridge partners with The Watch for outreach services at encampments
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
Murder-conspiracy trial hears prohibited gun seized at Coutts border blockade
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
AFN calls for independent inquiry into killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg
The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Heat warnings extend to include all of Sask.
As the sun continues to shine in Saskatchewan, the entire province has now been put under a heat warning.
Co-op investigating allegations of stolen data related to cyberattack
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
Sask. asphalt truck rolls over and spills into ditch
An asphalt tanker rolled just outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, leaking its oily contents into the ditch.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York.
Ford says striking LCBO workers won’t get deal if union pushes to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery, corner stores
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
Major Montreal-area routes closed due to heavy rain
Part of the Decarie Expressway was forced to close to motorists Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall continues to drench the city.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Air Canada must inform public that some Canadians are excluded from class action: Quebec judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
Ottawa Bluesfest plans to go forward with tonight's concerts despite heavy rain, organizers say
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Organizers say the gates at LeBreton Flats will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
Small business owners see increased demand during LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike continues, small business owners who sell alcohol are seeing an influx of new customers.
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
London councillor 'cautioned' by tribunal following complaints of disrespectful social media posts
The official findings of an independent tribunal of allegations of code of conduct violations for London Police Services Board member Coun. Susan Stevenson were made public this week.
Two men emptied a locked case while restraining an employee in this London robbery
London police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week. On Monday, just before 6 p.m., two men entered a pharmacy in the 500 block of Commissioners Road West. The pair asked an employee for assistance gaining access to perfume locked inside of a case.
'I’m a world champion': Ont. ball hockey players win gold medal in Slovakia
Nearly a dozen local players can now call themselves world champions after winning gold at the 2024 International Street and Ball Hockey Federation U16 World Championship.
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
Kevin Davis to resign as Brantford’s mayor after more than six years on the job
Kevin Davis will be resigning as Brantford’s mayor at the end of July.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
The union representing inshore fishers and fish plant workers Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a press conference of the country's environment ministers in St. John's.
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.