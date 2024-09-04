VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police warn of potentially 'devastating consequences' after drone caught in Vancouver airport flight path

    A drone with a camera is seen in this file photo. A drone with a camera is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Over the past two days, someone has flown a drone in the flight path of Vancouver's airport, prompting a public safety alert from police.

    The person has been flying the drone at 3,500 feet, the Delta Police Department said Wednesday.

    "This is illegal, extremely dangerous, and poses a serious risk to the safety of passengers, airline crews, and people on the ground," a social media post said.

    Authorities said they are investigating the back-to-back incidents and will pursue criminal charges if a suspect is identified.

    "Flying drones in restricted airspace is a major threat to aviation and could result in devastating consequences," the department said.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-946-4411.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News