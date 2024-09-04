Police warn of potentially 'devastating consequences' after drone caught in Vancouver airport flight path

Over the past two days, someone has flown a drone in the flight path of Vancouver's airport, prompting a public safety alert from police.

The person has been flying the drone at 3,500 feet, the Delta Police Department said Wednesday.

"This is illegal, extremely dangerous, and poses a serious risk to the safety of passengers, airline crews, and people on the ground," a social media post said.

Authorities said they are investigating the back-to-back incidents and will pursue criminal charges if a suspect is identified.

"Flying drones in restricted airspace is a major threat to aviation and could result in devastating consequences," the department said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-946-4411.