VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police warn farmers about series of thefts in the south Okanagan

    The RCMP shared these photos of two tractors recently stolen from farms near Osoyoos. The RCMP shared these photos of two tractors recently stolen from farms near Osoyoos.
    Share

    Mounties in the South Okanagan are warning farmers about a recent “rash of thefts,” urging them to secure their equipment, properties and outbuildings.

    Two tractors, two rugged terrain vehicles and one all terrain vehicle have been stolen in the past month in the Osoyoos area, according to authorities.

    “Not only are these thefts discouraging for the small farming community, they have a large impact on operations and sustainability for the businesses and their families,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett said in a media release Sunday.

    Police say they believe the thieves are driving onto the properties, loading the vehicles onto trailers and then driving away. Farmers are being urged to make sure their equipment and vehicles are secured – and the RCMP recommends installing “high quality and visible” security cameras if possible.

    Details of exactly when and where the thefts occurred were not provided, but anyone with information is urged to call 250-495-7236 or to make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops

    Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News