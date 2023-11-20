Police trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted woman, pulled a gun at Vancouver SkyTrain station

Police in Vancouver are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm nearly three months ago.

In a statement Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said they were called to the Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station on Aug. 24 by someone who witnessed the incident.

The man and woman had a "physical altercation" on the platform, according to police.

"A group of men tried to intervene to help the woman, and the suspect reacted by pointed a gun at them," the statement continues, adding that another man who tried to intervene was also threatened on the station's ground level.

When officers arrived everyone involved was gone and neither the victim nor any of the witnesses have since come forward. However, police have obtained surveillance video and are releasing photos of a suspect.

The man is described as in his 30s, standing between 5'5" and 5'8" tall with a medium build and a tattoo covering his right arm.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect – and those who were involved in the incident – are being asked to call 604-717-4022.