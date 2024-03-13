Police seek driver, witnesses after 90-year-old woman struck in Vancouver hit-and-run

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Vancouver police are asking the driver who hit a 90-year-old woman at the intersection of Burrard and Davie streets late last month to come forward.

    The hit-and-run collision occurred as the victim was crossing Burrard Street on Feb. 28 between noon and 12:30 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

    The driver was making a right turn from Davie Street onto Burrard Street in their "bronze or brown SUV," according to the VPD.

    After striking the victim – who was walking with her daughter at the time – the driver "fled the area southbound on Burrard Street," police said.

    The senior was taken to hospital and treated for "minor injuries." She is now recovering at home, the VPD said.

    "We know there were several people that came to this woman’s aid at the time of the incident," said Const. Tania Visintin, in the VPD release.

    “Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision. We also want to speak to the driver of the bronze or brown SUV to determine what circumstances led up to the incident.”

    Information can be shared by calling the VPD's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012, police said. 

