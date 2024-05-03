Nanaimo family seeks transfer due to concerns about quality of care at long-term facility

A family claims it’s concerned for their loved one in a Nanaimo-based long-term care facility as they work with staff and Island Health to resolve some of their complaints.

“She’s just a totally changed person,” says the woman’s sister, Leah Vallance. “I didn’t think she was that fearful. She’s just had so many things happen to her.”

Vallance and her niece, Alison Baillie, helped their family member transition into long-term care at Wexford Creek Seniors Community in late December 2023. Soon into her stay, Karen’s family alleges they brought forward a number of complaints surrounding the quality of her care – including multiple moves causing distress.

“My mom was given medication that was crushed, which shouldn’t have been crushed, which caused her to be sedated,” Baillie says. “While she was sitting down, she fell and hit her head.”

A high-ranking executive with the operating company of Wexford Creek didn’t respond directly to each of the allegations. Park Place Seniors Living issued a broader statement instead.

“At Wexford Creek Seniors Community (Wexford Creek), we are committed to addressing all concerns with seriousness and diligence,” says the vice-president of operations, Kathy Nduwayo.

“Myself, the VP of operations, and our VP of Quality/Chief Nursing Officer have conducted joint meetings with Vancouver Island Health and the family on two occasions to address specific concerns,” says Nduwayo. “Our action plans have been reviewed by the licensing officer and found to be in compliance.”

According to the Office of the Seniors Advocate’s 2024 monitoring report, Island Health has the highest number of complaints in long-term care received by licensing offices for the fiscal year ending in 2023.

The report notes 237 complaints were received. For every 1,000 beds 10.7 complaints are substantiated compared to the provincial average of 4.6. Overall, Island Health’s number of substantiated complaints are down 30 per cent from 2018/19.

“We take every complaint seriously,” says the province’s health minister, Adrian Dix. “We know there’s going to be more demand for long-term care and we’ve taken real steps to improve these complaint processes and improve the power of families – and we can always make more. We review every case with that in mind.”

Karen’s family suggests the complaint system is a complicated burden.

“Island Health: You’re going in circles from this person to that person,” says Baillie.

The family is asking to transfer Karen to another facility.

Island Health says it’s slated to happen – without adding how soon.

“Island Health recognizes the importance of residents being able to live in their preferred facility, and the ability to be close to their family members,” says a statement from the health authority. “Island Health works to accommodate preferences for facilities as much as possible, however it is challenging due to demand and availability of long-term care beds.”