Watch party at Rogers Arena sold out for Canucks Game 6

The Vancouver Canucks will get another chance on Friday to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

The team is on the road in Nashville for Game 6 after a disappointing loss for thousands of fans inside Rogers Arena.

Although the game won’t be in Vancouver, the arena will once again be filled with fans to cheer them on.

The second viewing party of the series sold out of tickets Thursday morning with additional tickets quickly scooped up soon thereafter.

Tickets were on sale for $15 with proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Other Metro Vancouver cities have also opened their local arenas to Canucks fans to gather. For example, Coquitlam’s Poirier Sport and Leisure Complex will also host a watch party.

Puck drop in Nashville is at 4 p.m. PDT and doors to Rogers Arena open an hour prior.

If the Canucks win, they will face the Edmonton Oilers in the second road of the Stanley Cup playoffs.