Supreme Court orders new trial for B.C. francophone who was not given French option

The Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a francophone man in British Columbia who says he was not informed of his right to have a trial in the official language of his choice.

The top court ruled 5-2 in the decision released Friday.

Franck Yvan Tayo Tompouba appealed his sexual assault conviction on the basis that his language rights were violated because he was not told his trial could be conducted in French.

The court heard the judge did not ensure he had been informed of his right to have a trial in French, as is required by the Criminal Code when an accused's language is either French and English.

"There may be cases in which accused persons are not duly informed of this fundamental linguistic right and of how it is to be exercised," Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote in the majority decision.

"This appeal is an example of such a situation, and it is a reminder that Canada’s linguistic minorities too often still experience difficulties in accessing justice in the official language of their choice."

The case arrived at the Supreme Court after the B.C. Court of Appeal initially dismissed the case.

Wagner says that court erred in saying it was the accused's responsibility to prove that his language rights had been violated.

As a result, the top court quashed his conviction and ordered that a new trial be held in French.

In the decision, Wagner described as "fundamental" and "absolute" the right of an accused to be tried in the official language of their choice.

The decision details how the right is so essential that an accused only has to "assert" which language "is their own language," unless the Crown chooses to challenge that.

"In a context as intimidating as that of a criminal trial, when the accused's freedom is at stake," Wagner wrote, it is crucial that a judge help protect one's language rights "by being vigilant, cautious and proactive."

It's the role of a judge to remove the "fear" connected to exercising such rights, and to make sure their decision is both "free" and "informed," the decision says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.