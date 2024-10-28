Police say organized crime likely involved after 73 kilos of cocaine seized in B.C.

Police with the British Columbia Highway Patrol have arrested a 28-year-old man after 73 kilograms of cocaine were allegedly found inside a vehicle near the resort city of Revelstoke.

The suspect from Surrey was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it was stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 50 kilometres east of the city on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the B.C. Highway Patrol on Monday.

The driver was arrested and released from custody with conditions pending a court appearance.

Investigators say the driver will not be identified until charges against him are approved.

"The preliminary investigation would suggest that this has all the earmarks of organized crime," Insp. Lori Orstad of the B.C. Highway Patrol said in the release.

"This is a very large amount of drugs so certainly expect to see an impact on the illegal drug trafficking operations within the province."

The man's vehicle was seized by police and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.