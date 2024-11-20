VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Surrey RCMP seize guns, drugs, cash in trafficking investigation

    Fentanyl seized by Surrey RCMP is shown in this photo from Nov. 20, 2024. Fentanyl seized by Surrey RCMP is shown in this photo from Nov. 20, 2024.
    Share

    Mounties in Surrey are touting a recent seizure of illicit drugs as one of the largest in the detachment's history.

    Authorities said searches of seven properties in multiple jurisdictions on the Lower Mainland yielded a combined 102.8 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and meth, as well as nearly 2,000 counterfeit and prescription pills, more than $100,000 in cash, and illegal firearms.

    Staff Sgt. Glen Leeson, with the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit, said the fentanyl alone amounted to more than 300,000 doses and had a street value of around $7 million. He described the seizure as one of the most significant he's seen on his two decades on the job.

    The investigation into allegations there was a criminal group trafficking guns and drugs began in 2023. Leeson said it started at the "street level" and "moved up the supply chain, to the wholesalers and distributors of the drugs."

    While no charges have been approved by federal prosecutors, Mounties say multiple suspects were identified and three were arrested.

    "This is a complex file," Leeson said. "The Crown's going to have to go through all the evidence and, ultimately, they have the decision here on who gets charged and who doesn't get charged. That's the law, and that's our obligation here in Canada."

    With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News