'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles

VANCOUVER -

Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.

At its peak, the massive storm caused power outages affecting some 270,000 homes and businesses across the province, and forced the closure of several highways and roads.

South of the border, a woman died after a tree toppled onto a homeless encampment in the community of Lynnwood, Wash.

Videos and images posted to social media show tree trunks and other debris littering roads on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, including along the Stanley Park Causeway connecting Vancouver with the North Shore.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said winds exceeded 100 km/h in many areas, with remote Sartine Island, off the northern tip of Vancouver Island, enduring gusts of 170 km/h – the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane.

The impacts of the bomb cyclone – a phenomenon caused by rapidly dropping atmospheric pressure at the centre of a weather system – continued on Wednesday as well.

Dozens of ferry sailings were cancelled before noon, including on major routes between Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries encourages travellers to check for service disruptions online before heading to a terminal.

Nearly 100,000 properties remained without electricity on Wednesday morning, the vast majority on Vancouver Island. BC Hydro said crews worked throughout the night to restore service, but were hindered by the fallen trees and debris.

In a statement, spokesperson Moira Scott said the wind was also “too strong overnight to complete the work safely” in some areas.

By Tuesday night, the storm had already forced the closure of a number of highways on Vancouver Island, including multiple stretches of Highway 4.

The key route was reopened between Port Alberni and Tofino on Wednesday morning, but remained closed between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni, with no detour available.

DriveBC said local traffic “will be allowed through between Chalet Road and Chatsworth Road” during the shutdown.

With files from The Canadian Press