'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
At its peak, the massive storm caused power outages affecting some 270,000 homes and businesses across the province, and forced the closure of several highways and roads.
South of the border, a woman died after a tree toppled onto a homeless encampment in the community of Lynnwood, Wash.
Videos and images posted to social media show tree trunks and other debris littering roads on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, including along the Stanley Park Causeway connecting Vancouver with the North Shore.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said winds exceeded 100 km/h in many areas, with remote Sartine Island, off the northern tip of Vancouver Island, enduring gusts of 170 km/h – the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane.
The impacts of the bomb cyclone – a phenomenon caused by rapidly dropping atmospheric pressure at the centre of a weather system – continued on Wednesday as well.
Dozens of ferry sailings were cancelled before noon, including on major routes between Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands.
BC Ferries encourages travellers to check for service disruptions online before heading to a terminal.
Nearly 100,000 properties remained without electricity on Wednesday morning, the vast majority on Vancouver Island. BC Hydro said crews worked throughout the night to restore service, but were hindered by the fallen trees and debris.
In a statement, spokesperson Moira Scott said the wind was also “too strong overnight to complete the work safely” in some areas.
By Tuesday night, the storm had already forced the closure of a number of highways on Vancouver Island, including multiple stretches of Highway 4.
The key route was reopened between Port Alberni and Tofino on Wednesday morning, but remained closed between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni, with no detour available.
DriveBC said local traffic “will be allowed through between Chalet Road and Chatsworth Road” during the shutdown.
With files from The Canadian Press
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'I'm sure Randy can answer': Liberal MPs defer to Boissonnault, PM Trudeau amid resignation calls
As the Indigenous claims controversy surrounding Randy Boissonnault continues to unfold, his colleagues are deferring questions about the embattled cabinet minister to him, and the prime minister.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
BREAKING Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
Susan Smith to ask parole board for her freedom after serving 30 years for drowning her children
Susan Smith, the South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons by rolling her car into a lake in 1994 with the boys strapped in their seats inside, will ask a parole board for her freedom on Wednesday.
Leon's, The Brick under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing'
Popular furniture and appliance retailers Leon's Furniture Limited and its subsidiary, The Brick Warehouse LP, are under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing.'
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
