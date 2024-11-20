Emergency alert test coming as B.C. mops up from 'bomb cyclone' with high winds

A test for Canada's emergency alert system is set to take place just as British Columbia cleans up from a so-called "bomb cyclone" weather system that cut power and battered parts of the coast with hurricane-force winds.

The national alert system is typically tested twice a year, with the next test set to take place today at 1:55 p.m. Pacific time.

The test involves an alert tone and message broadcast to radio, television and compatible mobile devices.

While the messages will say the alert is a test, it comes as about 80,000 people remain without power across B.C., mostly on Vancouver Island, and as weather warnings remain in place for parts of the province's south coast.

The Ministry of Emergency Management says in a statement that it recognizes that many parts of the province are still under weather and wind warnings, but ensuring that its systems are tested regularly is important.

It says the testing schedule is established by Pelmorex Corp., a weather information company, in consultation with other provinces and territories.

Winds exceeded 100 km/h in multiple areas late Tuesday, with gusts recorded on the remote Sartine Island off the northern tip of Vancouver Island at up to 170 km/h, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

Wind warnings from Environment Canada remain posted for western Vancouver Island, where gusts of up to 110 km/h were expected to ease later on Wednesday.

Stretches of several highways on Vancouver Island were closed because of downed power lines, fallen trees and debris, while BC Ferries cancelled additional sailings on its major routes Wednesday due to safety concerns stemming from high winds.

The ministry says the testing is part of a larger cross-country schedule.

"These regular tests help make sure that people in B.C. are aware and know what to expect in the event of an actual emergency alert, and provide an opportunity to address any issues with the system before there’s a real emergency," the statement says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.