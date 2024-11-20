Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich

An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.

The fire at Quadra Street and Lodge Avenue broke out around 12:40 a.m. and spread quickly due to the wind, with embers flying as far as neighbouring Saanich Road.

More than 22 firefighters were eventually able to knock out the blaze, which sent wind-fanned flames shooting 100 feet in the air, according to a witness.

“Confronted with an extremely challenging situation under difficult conditions, our firefighters, along with those from the Victoria Fire Department, performed admirably to contain the fire and prevent further damage to adjacent buildings,” said Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye in a statement.

The department says firefighters snuffed out a number of spot fires, including one on a balcony across the street.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and residents were first sheltered on BC Transit buses, and later taken to an emergency reception centre at Saanich Commonwealth Place, the district said.

A total of 15 evacuees received food and shelter at the centre in the early hours of the morning, according to the district. Everyone has since been able to return home.

Quadra Street between Union and Falmouth roads was closed down and could remain shut into Thursday as city crews clean up debris and BC Hydro repairs power lines and poles.

Power has been out for 2,163 customers on Quadra Street and the surrounding area since 1:02 a.m., according to the BC Hydro website.

“Outages are expected to persist due to the complexities involving construction scaffolding on power lines and fire damage,” the statement from the district reads.

The Saanich Police Department said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

“We want to assure residents that we are taking every measure to ensure a swift recovery effort. We are incredibly grateful for the co-operation and resilience shown by all the residents and involved agencies as we navigate this challenging situation together,” Kaye said.