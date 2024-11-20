Just days after being appointed to their new jobs, three members of the British Columbia government are off to California to promote the province as a hot spot for film production.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, says in a statement that they want to bring the "biggest productions" to the province, allowing talent in B.C. to continue with work that comes "with a good pay cheque."

The trip to Los Angeles will include Chandra Herbert, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Nina Krieger, the Parliamentary secretary for arts and film.

The B.C. government currently offers a 28 per cent production services credit to both domestic and foreign film and TV producers, and Premier David Eby pledged to increase the credits to 36 per cent during his election campaign.

Eby reassured the film industry following his re-election last month, saying the government "is in your corner," and it commits to ensuring that the B.C. film sector stays competitive.

A joint statement from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Tourism says the timing of the government visit is crucial since it will offer studio decision-makers the information they need for production planning.

B.C. has been a hot spot for U.S. film and television production, such as season two of the popular post-apocalyptic TV series "The Last of Us," which was filmed in dozens of locations across the province.

The government says the film industry is supporting more than 47,500 jobs and brought $3.3 billion to B.C.'s total GDP in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.