Police responding to bomb threat at North Vancouver high school
Bodwell High School in North Vancouver, B.C. is seen in this undated Google Maps image.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 9:15AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 10:00AM PDT
A high school on the North Shore is being evacuated over a bomb threat, according to police.
North Vancouver RCMP said the threat was directed at Bodwell High School on Harbourside Drive, but no further details have been provided.
Fortunately, students are on break so classes aren't in session, but police said some people did have to be evacuated from the building.
Drivers are warned to expect some traffic delays in the area.
