

CTV Vancouver





A high school on the North Shore is being evacuated over a bomb threat, according to police.

North Vancouver RCMP said the threat was directed at Bodwell High School on Harbourside Drive, but no further details have been provided.

Fortunately, students are on break so classes aren't in session, but police said some people did have to be evacuated from the building.

Drivers are warned to expect some traffic delays in the area.

More to come…