Police release video of bear-spray robbery in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police have released surveillance video showing the robbery involving bear spray that occurred in a downtown boutique last week.

The 50-second clip, shared by the Vancouver Police Department on Friday, shows a woman wearing all black and a surgical mask entering Once More Luxury Boutique at the corner of Howe and Helmcken streets.

She browses for a while and is approached by an employee. Around the same time, a man enters the store, and the woman begins to make her way toward the exit.

Vancouver police say the man bear-sprayed workers in the face before grabbing clothes off a rack and leaving along with the woman. The actual attack appears to happen just off screen in the video.

The VPD says its investigators believe the man and the woman worked together to commit the robbery, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

“It’s likely these suspects live nearby or frequent the area, and we’re hoping someone who recognizes them will call police so we can begin to hold them accountable,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in a news release.

Police provided photos of both suspects, and estimated that the woman is in her 30s. They did not estimate the age of the male suspect.

“Everything about this crime was premeditated, and we know from experience that criminals like this often strike multiple times before they get caught,” Addison said, adding that stolen property is often resold "for pennies on the dollar" online and in the Downtown Eastside.

“Tips from the public have helped solve a number of violent assaults this year in Vancouver, and we’re again asking the public to assist," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4034.