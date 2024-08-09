Police officer injured in hit-and-run: Langley RCMP

The Langley RCMP says one of its members was struck by a vehicle late Friday morning while conducting traffic enforcement.

The officer was hit around 11:20 a.m. on 208 Street and 50A Avenue, according to police, who say the vehicle then fled north on 208 Street.

“The police officer was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.