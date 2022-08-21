Police misconduct in B.C.: RCMP releases disciplinary decisions from 2021

Earlier this month, the RCMP released a number of disciplinary decisions from 2021. In B.C., five officers were found to have committed misconduct that included impaired driving, domestic violence, sending threatening texts, and indecent exposure.

CONST. CHSRITOPHER NORLUND, NORTH VANCOUVER RCMP

Const. Norlund admitted to having "acquired, possessed and consumed cocaine" on five occasions in March of 2019. The officer was, according to the decision, suffering from PTSD and a substance use disorder at the time. Although he did not buy or use drugs while on duty, the purchase of a prohibited substance, the association with "individuals involved in criminal activities" and the fact that at least one person Norlund bought drugs from knew he was a Mountie meant his behaviour was "likely to bring discredit to the force."

As a penalty, he was fined 20 days' pay, made to forfeit 20 days of paid leave and required to participate in medical treatment and alcohol and drug use monitoring.

Read the full decision from Jan. 28, 2021.

CONST. RYAN FULCHER, DETACHMENT INFORMATION UNAVAILABLE

Const. Fulcher faced one allegation of misconduct for "exposing himself in view of members of the public."

In September of 2018, two teenage girls were walking by a home in their neighbourhood when they saw a naked man in the window of a brightly lit room who "appeared to be possibly masturbating." The girls told their parents, who then called the local RCMP detachment. When police got to the home, the man was identified as Fulcher. He was charged with committing an indecent act, but that charge was later withdrawn.

Fulcher admitted to being naked in his window but denied masturbating, saying "it was possible that his hand briefly touched his penis."

The board accepted that the misconduct was a "momentary lapse of judgment" with a "lack of malicious intent" and Fulcher was fined 10 days' pay and forfeited 10 days of paid leave.

Read the full decision from Jan. 29, 2021.

CONST. WILLIAM SCHEEPERS, WILLIAMS LAKE RCMP

Const. Scheepers admitted to three allegations of misconduct between February and July of 2019.

First, that in a single month, he sent over 100 "insulting, threatening and harassing" text messages to a woman and her family members. Those messages, the board found, caused the family to fear for their safety and that of their children.

Second, that he "accosted" two young, female pedestrians while he was off duty. Scheepers was driving his car when he slowed down and began to follow the women while shouting at them to ask for their phone numbers and demand that they get into his vehicle. A concerned bystander called 911.

Lastly, that he drove drunk – speeding, swerving, hopping the median, and travelling in the wrong direction before crashing into a ditch. Scheepers was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The penalty was a formal reprimand, a fine of 45 days' pay and a three-year period of ineligibility for a promotion. He was also ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol use disorder and to submit to hair, blood, urine, or breath testing when asked.

Read the full decision from Feb 21, 2021.

CONST. NAVJOT SINGH SANDHU

Const. Sandhu was facing three separate allegations of misconduct between October of 2011 and November of 2018. First, that he "committed acts of domestic violence." Second, that he used marijuana before it was legal, and third, that he sent threatening text messages to a former colleague.

While Sandhu denied the domestic violence allegations, saying that his ex-wife's evidence was not credible or reliable and citing the fact that he was not criminally charged – the conduct board disagreed. It found that it was more likely than not that Sandhu had abused his wife, including one instance when he pushed her down the stairs when she was pregnant and choked her. The conduct board described the particulars of the domestic violence as "utterly appalling."

Sandhu admitted to smoking marijuana but disputed that he did so over a number of years, saying he only used it for six months. He also admitted to sending the messages to his colleague, but disagreed that they were threatening. The conduct board did not find these arguments credible, particularly because Sandhu was arrested for and criminally charged with uttering threats against his former co-worker.

The board ordered Sandhu to resign within 14 days of its decision or be fired, saying "his retention would erode the public trust in this organization."

REad the full decision from Feb 26, 2021

CONST. GREG TURNAN, VERNON RCMP

Const. Ternan admitted to four allegations related to "failure to provide complete, accurate and timely accounts" as well as "failure to be diligent in the performance of his duties." This misconduct took place between November of 2019 and February of 2020.

In one case, he made an entry in an official police database saying there was "no evidence," even though he had recovered a stolen cheque. In another, he didn't follow direction from his supervisor to follow up on a vehicle break-in. In the third, he was sent to investigate illegal firearms and closed the file without finding the guns. Lastly, he was assigned to find someone in order to serve them with a subpoena to appear in a criminal trial, but he neither took all of the required steps to find the person, nor did he document the steps he did take.

He was fined the equivalent of 20 days' pay, forfeited 10 days of paid leave and was transferred to another detachment.

Read the full decision from Sept. 1, 2021.