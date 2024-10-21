Man tasered, arrested in Victoria, B.C., school library: police

A school in Victoria, B.C., went into lockdown Monday before police tasered and arrested a man in the library, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched to Central Middle School after receiving multiple 911 calls from within the building at around 12: 30 p.m. about the man's "concerning behaviour," according to the Victoria Police Department.

"Officers quickly located the suspect, who appeared to be in a drug-induced state, in the school library. The male resisted arrest, prompting the use of a conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a taser. The male was then taken into custody," the statement from police said.

The suspect remains in custody and VicPD said he was arrested within five minutes of the initial 911 calls.

"Our thoughts are with the students, faculty and staff who experienced this distressing incident today,” Chief Const. Del Manak said in a statement.

"Schools should be safe environments for learning, and incidents like this have no place in our schools."