Fire crews battling 'multi-floor' blaze at Vancouver highrise

Vancouver firefighters are responding to what they describe as a multi-unit, multi-floor blaze at a highrise in the city's West End Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the building is located near the intersection of Alberni and Nicola streets and asked people to avoid the area. Crews were attacking the fire from inside, the post also said.

Allan Graham, who lives in a lowrise apartment complex on Haro Street, said he was sitting with his dog in his living room just after 4 p.m. when he was drawn to his window by the sounds of a “huge explosion.”

Graham said the explosion was so large it sounded like “it must be gas” and when he looked out to the affected apartment complex facing him, “two floors at the top of the building were completely ablaze.”

“The apartments have totally gone, they’re just shells now. Some poor people, I imagine quite a few people, are going to be homeless,” he said.

Graham said there was “lots and lots of debris falling from the building” and multiple fire services tending to the fire.

“I was quite worried about the people below,” he said.

CTV News has contacted officials for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.