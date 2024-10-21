Richmond RCMP appeal for information in woman's drowning death on Oct. 3

Richmond RCMP are seeking dash cam footage to piece together the final moments of a woman who drowned in the Fraser River more than two weeks ago.

Mounties were called to reports of a woman in distress and yelling for help in the Fraser River Oct. 3, Richmond RCMP said in a release.

Police called in the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard while RCMP frontline officers scoured the river, finding the woman unconscious near the No. 2 Road bridge.

Unable to access the woman from the shore, a Richmond RCMP frontline officer used the help of a local boater to travel further into the river and pull her aboard. The officer immediately began CPR when they made it back to shore, said the statement on Monday.

Despite life saving efforts the woman died in hospital.

“Tragically, despite all of the valiant efforts of all those involved, the woman did not survive,” said Richmond RCMP’s Cpl. Adriana O’Malley in the release.

While the death does not appear to be suspicious, the RCMP are “attempting to retrace the movements of the deceased prior to her being located in the Fraser River,” said O’Malley.

During their investigation Richmond RCMP have obtained footage of the woman walking northbound on No. 2 Road, in the direction of the No. 2 Road Bridge, said the release.

Anyone who was driving north or southbound on the bridge, or on River Road and No. 2 Road between 4:45 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 3 are being asked to review their dash cam footage.

Any businesses located between No. 2 Road and Westminster Highway, or Russ Baker Way and No. 2 Road bridge, who have not yet spoken with police are also asked to contact Richmond RCMP.

Anyone who may have footage or who may have seen the woman in person on Oct. 3 can contact police at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-31464.