Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
The deaths would mark the second and third confirmed fatalities from the atmospheric river that drenched the province and caused localized flooding over the weekend.
The Port Alberni RCMP say they received a missing person report around 5:45 p.m. Saturday after a driver travelling from Bamfield to Victoria failed to arrive amid the rainstorm.
One hour later, the police received a separate complaint that a traveller heading from Port Alberni to Bamfield was also overdue. The driver's dog had been found near the Sarita River around 1 p.m. by passersby who contacted the family, according to police.
Investigators pinged the cellphones of the missing drivers and determined that one of them had connected with a cell tower within three kilometres of the 58-kilometre mark on Bamfield Road, the local RCMP said in a statement Monday.
A helicopter was dispatched to search the area while Alberni Valley Search and Rescue personnel were called to assist in the search effort.
Family of one of the missing drivers contacted police just before 9 p.m. and said they had found their family member's truck fully submerged in the river, police said.
"Due to the fast-flowing water and darkness, emergency services were unable to confirm if the vehicle was occupied," the statement said. "The missing driver was later located deceased a short distance away."
The second missing vehicle, which police said "is believed to contain the second missing person," was later found in the same river.
Search and rescue personnel will monitor the water conditions Monday for an opportunity to reach the vehicle, police said.
Mounties are urging people to stay away from the Sarita River following the record-setting rainfall over the weekend, saying the portion of Bamfield Road where the vehicles entered the water is especially susceptible to flooding around high tides.
"Also, police want to remind everyone that attempting to cross flooded roadways can be extremely dangerous," the statement said.
Coroner probing weather deaths
The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed Monday it is investigating two deaths connected to weekend weather in the province.
The body of a 57-year-old Coquitlam woman was found Sunday evening after her home was swept away by a mudslide amid the torrential weekend rains on B.C.'s south coast, authorities have confirmed.
The victim has been identified as Sonya McIntyre, a teacher at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody.
At least four deaths were attributed to an atmospheric river that struck B.C. in November 2021, causing widespread flooding, highway washouts and landslides.
