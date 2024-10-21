3 charged with murder after Vancouver Island overdose death

Two people have been arrested and one is still at large in the alleged murder of a woman on Vancouver Island whose 2023 overdose death police treated as suspicious.

B.C.'s Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit, which typically investigates gang crimes, announced the charges and named the accused Monday.

The specialized unit was called in by local Mounties in August of last year after they concluded the woman's death was suspicious.

"The investigation advanced using various police techniques and resources to identify three individuals and to obtain evidence that led to criminal charges being laid," a statement from authorities said, providing no further details.

Police are still trying to locate Tyler Stephen Elrix, a 41-year-old man from Duncan, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone who sees him is advised to call police immediately.

Tyler Stephen Elrix, is wanted on a murder charge stemming from a Vancouver Island overdose death. (Image credit: CFSEU-BC)

The other two suspects are in custody.

Kehar Gary Sangha, a 59-year-old man from Duncan has been charged with first-degree murder and counselling to commit murder. Lily Irene Lindbergh, a 44-year-old woman form Duncan, has been charged with the same two offences.

“This investigation led by CFSEU-BC, and subsequent charges, speaks to the specialized ability of CFSEU-BC to work with partner agencies to conduct complex investigations that support the prosecution of individuals who pose the highest risk to public safety,” spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in a statement.