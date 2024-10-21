Woman found dead after home washed away in B.C. mudslide

A woman has been found dead after her house was swept away in a mudslide in the Metro Vancouver city of Coquitlam over the weekend.

Her death is one of three in the aftermath of an atmospheric river that brought record-breaking torrential rain and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast.

A search and rescue mission was launched for the homeowner after the mudslide blocked Quarry Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Local Mounties confirmed Monday morning that the 57-year-old was found dead on Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as Sonya McIntyre, a teacher at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody.

“The priority for SD43 at this time is to support the students and staff of the Aspenwood Elementary community as they struggle with the sad news of the passing of a valued teacher,” a spokesperson for the Coquitlam School District wrote in an email to CTV News. “Supports will be in place as long as necessary for students and staff.”

“This is a deeply tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in a news release.

“We would like to thank Canada Task Force 1 – Urban Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for their search efforts and locating the victim.”

Police said the woman’s family has been notified and will not be providing any further information.

Meanwhile, Quarry Road between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road remains unpassable due to the slide, after nearby residents were asked Saturday to shelter in place while debris blocks the road. Authorities did not provide an estimated re-opening time Monday.

On Vancouver Island, a driver was found dead and another person is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.