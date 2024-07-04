Police 'looking into' brawl at Rick Ross show in Vancouver

Days after a violent altercation involving U.S. rapper Rick Ross in Vancouver, police have confirmed investigators are "looking into" the incident.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said no one reported the brawl, which took place Sunday night at the Ignite Music Festival, but that investigators "have been made aware" of videos of the incident circulating on social media and are reviewing what happened.

The videos show Ross being punched following his performance at the Plaza of Nations in downtown Vancouver. A melee then erupts, with multiple individuals punching and kicking each other.

The incident does not appear to have soured Ross's experience in the city – he posted a video on social media the next morning that showed him laughing and drinking Luc Belaire blue sparkling wine.

"Vancouver it was fun, till next time," he wrote.

Lindsay Sparrow, the owner of Canadian Events Agency, which founded the festival, told CTV News on Monday that organizers had not heard from Ross's team regarding the incident.

“I know that when I was backstage, everything was peaceful," Sparrow said. "Safety is the No. 1 concern when you have a large amount of people in one area … no matter what, we just want everyone to leave and know they had a great time."

Commenters have speculated tensions flared because Ross exited to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, one of several diss tracks the Pulitzer-Prize winner released this year targeting Canadian rapper Drake.

The song can be heard playing in the background in videos of Sunday’s incident.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner