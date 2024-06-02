VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Vancouver driver arrested after crashing into vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians

This image, taken from a video posted to reddit by @hienergoesboom that CTV News obtained permission to use, shows the scene of a crash in Vancouver's West End on Friday, May 31, 2024. This image, taken from a video posted to reddit by @hienergoesboom that CTV News obtained permission to use, shows the scene of a crash in Vancouver's West End on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Share

Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown on Friday night. 

They say the driver of a white Mercedes allegedly "smashed into and sideswiped" a grey Mazda CX5 on Alberni Street around 10 p.m. 

They allege he then accelerated through the Bute Street intersection, jumping a curb and nearly hitting pedestrians before crashing into a bike rack and street sign and splitting a tree in half.

Vancouver Police say the driver then crashed into three other vehicles before coming to rest on a sidewalk.

They say bystander saw the driver of the Mercedes get out of the car and run east on Alberni Street.

Police say officers found the driver, but did not specify how many charges they plan to recommend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News