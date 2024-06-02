B.C. law banning disruptive protests near schools now in effect

Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.

The Safe Access to Schools Act creates 20 metre zones around school property in which certain activities are prohibited, including “impeding access, disrupting or interfering with educational activities, or attempting to intimidate an individual,” a news release from the Education Ministry said.

These zones are in effect on school days between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and when extracurricular activities are taking place. The law gives police the authority to issue tickets and make arrests.

“I want people who think it’s OK to intimidate or harass kids while they’re trying to learn or play at school to know that what you’re doing is now illegal,” Premier David Eby said in a statement Friday.

No details about the 20 protests targeting school this academic year were provided. However, schools have been targeted by opponents of SOGI 123, which is a resource that the province describes as one that “helps educators make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

During the pandemic, the province introduced the Access to Services (COVID-19) Act to restrict protests around schools, hospitals and vaccine clinics. That legislation expired last July.