Police shoot, kill man in Mackenzie, B.C.

A man was shot and killed by police in Mackenzie, B.C., after he was arrested for trying to cash a fraudulent cheque, according to police.

RCMP officers were called to a bank around 2 p.m., according to the B.C. RCMP.

“Officers attended and arrested the man. While escorting the man outside a struggle ensued and the man reportedly produced a weapon,” Mounties said in a news release.

“One officer discharged their firearm striking the man.”

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead soon after.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has been notified. The IIO probes all police-involved incidents in which a member of the public is seriously harmed or killed, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO, in a statement of its own, said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Mackenzie Boulevard, which is where the Mackenzie Centre Mall is located.

“When police arrived at the business, the man was arrested. It is reported that there was an interaction between the man and police in the nearby parking lot, and shots were fired by police,” the statement from the IIO says.

It does not mention a weapon.

The IIO is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward by calling 1-855-446-8477.