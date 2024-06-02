Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with up to 60 millimetres expected by Monday morning.
It says the warning comes as a moisture laden Pacific frontal system moves into the south coast of British Columbia, bringing heavy rain.
The weather agency says this will intensify by Sunday afternoon before easing into showers early Monday.
The warning says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and that heavy downpours may also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The weather office first issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver on Saturday, but expanded the alert Sunday to cover the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
'The legacy I want to leave:' Mother with Stage 4 cancer advocates for survivors
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Ryan Reynolds has declared 'War of the Popcorn Buckets.' He's honestly onto something
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Motorcycle doing wheelies, weaving in, out of traffic caught on Highway 417
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
Trump's attacks on U.S. justice system after his conviction could be used by autocrats, say experts
After his historic guilty verdict in his hush money case, Donald Trump attacked the U.S. criminal justice system, making unfounded claims of a "rigged" trial that echoed remarks from the Kremlin.
C.T. Pan uses four caddies, including fan, in fourth round of RBC Canadian Open
Al Riddell was going to go have a quiet Sunday afternoon coffee with his family when his dad asked if he had heard that Mike (Fluff) Cowan, C.T. Pan's caddie, had slipped during the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open and that a fan had started carrying his bag for him.
B.C. law banning disruptive protests near schools now in effect
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
Vancouver Island
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
B.C. organization looking for volunteers to count bats this summer
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
Kelowna
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
Oilers expect Stars to push back in Game 6 of Western Conference final
With the chance to close to set a date with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes his team will have to step up their efforts even more. What was good enough Friday in Dallas won’t be good enough in Game 6.
1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
-
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
Calgary
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
-
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
Lethbridge
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
-
The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.
Winnipeg
Pride parade takes over Downtown Winnipeg
Love and acceptance, along with a reminder of the challenges taking place for the LGBTQ2S+ community was in the air Sunday morning.
-
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
Regina
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
-
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
Saskatoon
Police and city solicitor reject Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to outright ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Toronto
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
25-year-old driver dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Clarington, Ont.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
-
Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured as a search for the suspect gets underway.
Montreal
Driver missing after vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
-
The body of a child under the age of five was recovered Sunday, the day after a boating tragedy in the Baskatong reservoir in Quebec's Laurentians.
Ottawa
Two seriously injured following two-vehicle crash on Bank Street
The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
Two-vehicle collision injures 3, closes part of River Road
Ottawa Paramedic Service says three people sustained minor injuries following two-vehicle collision on River Road Sunday morning.
-
Atlantic
WATCH LIVE The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
-
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
-
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
London
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at base of Holy Roller tank
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
-
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
-
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: layoffs, a push for a rare cancer drug, and a python in a park
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
-
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Northern Ontario
6 active wildfires in northeastern Ont.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
-
-
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
N.L.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.