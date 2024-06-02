VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

    Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with up to 60 millimetres expected by Monday morning.

    It says the warning comes as a moisture laden Pacific frontal system moves into the south coast of British Columbia, bringing heavy rain.

    The weather agency says this will intensify by Sunday afternoon before easing into showers early Monday.

    The warning says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and that heavy downpours may also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

    The weather office first issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver on Saturday, but expanded the alert Sunday to cover the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

