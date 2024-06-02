Dozens of dogs graduate as service animals in B.C.
Nearly three dozen dedicated dogs got their diplomas to become service dogs in B.C. on Sunday.
The 34 volunteer service dogs graduated from Pacific Assistance Dogs Society training (PADS) during a ceremony in Richmond.
The pups put their best paws forward as they prepare to go out into the world.
“We are graduating more dogs every year, and the need never ends,” said PADS volunteer and client Kim Gramlich. “To be honest, we have a very long waiting list.”
PADS has been around for close to 40 years.
Puppies start when they are eight weeks old, and go to the society’s dog university when they are a year-and-a-half, and are assigned a speciality.
They spend about two to two-and-a-half years training before their big graduation.
“We provide our dogs to our clients free of charge, they pay nothing for these dogs that are valued at $30,000 to $34,000 per dog,” explained Gramlich.
The dogs are now ready to help veterans and first responders with PTSD, people with mobility and hearing challenges, or care providers in facilities.
Similar graduations took place for PADS volunteers in Calgary and Burnaby.
