VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigation launched after man brings deceased baby to B.C. hospital

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Mounties are investigating an infant’s death in Williams Lake, B.C.

    The B.C. RCMP provided few details about the incident in a Sunday news release.

    Police said a 32-year-old man brought a deceased infant to a local hospital on Friday.

    A second child—whose age was not disclosed by police—was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

    The man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and subsequently released from custody. Police did not say how the pair are related to the children.

    Mounties said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the public.

    The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been “engaged,” and the B.C. RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News