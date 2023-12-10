Police investigation launched after man brings deceased baby to B.C. hospital

Mounties are investigating an infant’s death in Williams Lake, B.C.

The B.C. RCMP provided few details about the incident in a Sunday news release.

Police said a 32-year-old man brought a deceased infant to a local hospital on Friday.

A second child—whose age was not disclosed by police—was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and subsequently released from custody. Police did not say how the pair are related to the children.

Mounties said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the public.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been “engaged,” and the B.C. RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.