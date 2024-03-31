VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Police investigating woman's death on East Vancouver road

    Police are seen at Victoria Drive and Kingsway on Saturday, March 30. (CTV) Police are seen at Victoria Drive and Kingsway on Saturday, March 30. (CTV)
    The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed it's investigating a woman’s death near Victoria Drive and Kingsway.

    A 37-year-old woman was found injured on the road near the Esso gas station on Kingsway just after 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the VPD.

    “Despite efforts by first responders, she died at the scene,” a news release issued Sunday afternoon reads.

    Police did not say what the woman’s injuries were, how she ended up on the road or how she died.

    Police diverted traffic in the area Sunday morning, and said an investigation was taking place but provided no specifics. A white tent and police tape were put up next to the gas station.

    The VPD’s Major Crime Section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information or dash camera video is asked to call 604-717-2500. 

