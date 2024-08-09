VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

    Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious incident" on Aug. 9, 2024. Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious incident" on Aug. 9, 2024.
    The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.

    There was a large police presence near Main and Hastings streets around 3 a.m. Friday, with police tape blocking an area of sidewalk east of the intersection.

    Const. Tania Visintin confirmed officers were called to the scene for a "serious incident," and said the department would be providing more details later on Friday.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

