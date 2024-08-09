Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
There was a large police presence near Main and Hastings streets around 3 a.m. Friday, with police tape blocking an area of sidewalk east of the intersection.
Const. Tania Visintin confirmed officers were called to the scene for a "serious incident," and said the department would be providing more details later on Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
'Irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous': Pickering councillor slammed over appearance on 'far-right' podcast
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
Nick Foles, who led Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory, announces his retirement
Nick Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career, announced his retirement on Thursday.
Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history
The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth of a baby gorilla Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice-President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Harry and Meghan's brief Vancouver visit cost $44K in police overtime
Vancouver police logged more than $44,000 on overtime during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of trucker convicted in Edmonton hotel killing
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Calgary
-
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
-
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Star Wars film in Ojibwe language holds world premiere in Winnipeg
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Saskatoon
-
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Toronto
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
-
Queen Elizabeth Hotel workers stage another surprise strike
Workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal called another surprise strike on Friday morning to put pressure on their employer. The Federation of Commerce, a union affiliated with the CSN, announced that the 600 workers at the Montreal hotel had decided to go on strike the day after a one-day strike at 23 Quebec hotels.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Meehan no longer running for Conservative candidacy in Ottawa West-Nepean
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
London
-
-
Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police issue warning about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.