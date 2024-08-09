Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.

There was a large police presence near Main and Hastings streets around 3 a.m. Friday, with police tape blocking an area of sidewalk east of the intersection.

Const. Tania Visintin confirmed officers were called to the scene for a "serious incident," and said the department would be providing more details later on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.