Police investigating 'multiple suspicious deaths' in Kelowna home

Mounties in Kelowna say two people are dead after an incident at a home in the city's Upper Mission area Thursday night.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Friday that they received a 911 call from the home in the 400 block of Swan Drive just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two people dead inside the residence, police said.

Mounties have shared few details about what happened, but confirmed to CTV News that additional information their spokesperson shared with Castanet News is accurate.

Castanet reports that the deceased were related to each other and that a third person was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

A photo shared with Castanet shows numerous police vehicles and ambulances outside the home, which remained behind police tape Friday.

In their statement Friday, RCMP said only that the deaths were "an isolated incident" and that there is no risk to public safety.

"This investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit," the statement reads.

"The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation into where, when, how and by what means the deaths occurred. It will be a highly complex and sensitive case with no further updates at this time."