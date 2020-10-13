VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating a B.C. party host who apparently didn't get the message about keeping gatherings small over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Grand Forks RCMP said officers received several noise complaints on Saturday night, which led them to a full-blown party full of people ignoring COVID-19 safety measures.

"Upon arriving at the home, officers observed a live band playing in the backyard and what they estimated to be over 60 people," the detachment said in a news release.

Partiers were also "failing to obey physical distancing requirements and not wearing personal protective equipment," according to authorities.

Grand Forks RCMP said the host refused to shut the party down, so he was dinged with two $230 tickets – one for failing to follow their direction, and another for not following physical distancing rules.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the man is also facing potential mischief charges because the party apparently started raging again after officers left to respond to another incident.

"Even after police had warned the resident, we continued to receive noise complaints. As a result, officers are investigating the party host for mischief," Shoihet said.

Ahead of the long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged B.C. residents to only gather in small groups for everyone's safety.

On Tuesday, health officials revealed another five people died from COVID-19 over the weekend and that the province recorded another 549 cases.