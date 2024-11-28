VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating 3 'deliberately set' fires at Port Moody elementary school

    Port Moody Police Department badge is seen in this undated image. (Port Moody Police Department/Facebook) Port Moody Police Department badge is seen in this undated image. (Port Moody Police Department/Facebook)
    Police in Port Moody say they’re investigating a series of suspicious fires at a local elementary school.

    Three fires were “deliberately set” at Glenayre Elementary School over the past few weeks, on Nov. 9, 11 and 24, the Port Moody Police Department says.

    Police say the fires were set outside of school hours and in “very close proximity to the school structure,” but there has been no damage to school property.

    “In the most recent event, a lone teenage male wearing dark clothing was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle,” reads a news release from the department issued Thursday.

    Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call the PMPD at 604-461-3456 or Crime Stoppers.

