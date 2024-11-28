Car 'stuck in a tree' after running red light, crashing: Richmond RCMP

A car crash in Richmond earlier this week sent two people to hospital and left a path of destruction in its wake.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News officers were sent to Westminster Highway and Garden City Road just before midnight Tuesday.

Citing a witness, police said a grey Audi A6 ran a red light while travelling east on Westminster Highway, and struck a red Nissan Rouge that was going south on Garden City Road.

The Nissan rolled over and the Audi ended up “stuck in a tree,” police said.

Video of the crash’s aftermath posted on social media shows metal debris strewn across the road, a car sitting askew against a tree on the curb, a flipped concrete median and a car lying upside down.

Police said both drivers were trapped and had firefighters had to extricate them. The pair were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“Impairment is not considered a factor in this collision,” the Richmond RCMP wrote. “This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera video is asked to call the detachment and cite police file number 2024-37526.