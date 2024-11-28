'I was in shock': Vancouver Island couple win $500K lottery prize

A rural Vancouver Island couple are considering their retirement investment plans after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Allen and Donna Michele Piatkowski were relaxing at home when Michele checked their ticket and found they had matched all four Extra numbers in the Nov. 16 draw, the lottery corporation said in a news release.

"I was in disbelief," Allen said, according to the release. "When I walked up to Michele and glanced at her phone, I was just in shock."

The Youbou couple, who told the BCLC they enjoy sporting events and the outdoors, said they are planning to take a little time to consider their retirement investment plans.

The Piatkowskis purchased their winning ticket at the Youbou General Store, according to the lottery corporation.

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have won more than $138 million in prizes from Lotto 6/49 draws and more than $48 million in Extra prizes, according to the BCLC.

The odds of matching all four Extra numbers are approximately 1 in 3.76 million, while the odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.