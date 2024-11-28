B.C. SPCA rescues 'at large' llamas

Eight llamas – including one baby – reported to be "at large" in Surrey, B.C., have been surrendered to the SPCA, according to the organization.

A local animal control officer contacted the charity after finding the llamas, concerned they had potentially been abandoned.

"The majority of the llamas were heavily matted, and their toenails were overgrown,” a news release form the B.C. SPCA says.

"The llamas had no apparent entry to shelter, and the only accessible water was noted to be puddles on the ground. There was no feed visible."

All eight llamas have been taken to a barn operated by the charity, where next steps in their care are being determined.

"They are still too fearful for us to safely be able to groom them,” said Layla Gilhooly, manager of the charity's Good Shepherd community animal centre, adding that shearing them at this time of year is not ideal but may be necessary.

Photo provided by the B.C. SPCA.

The llamas will be up for adoption as early as next week, but anyone thinking of taking them in is advised that regular brushing, shearing and toenail clipping are required in addition to access to clean water, hay and shelter.

Llamas are also herd animals that "do not do well on their own," Gilhooly says, but they do adapt well to living with "goats, sheep, donkeys, horses and other animals."

More information is available online.

Photo provided by the B.C. SPCA.