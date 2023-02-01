Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park

Homicide investigators released Codi Carlyle Rogers' name and image in hopes that witnesses who saw her before her death will come forward. (IHIT) Homicide investigators released Codi Carlyle Rogers' name and image in hopes that witnesses who saw her before her death will come forward. (IHIT)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house

The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener