Pole-mounted police radar device stolen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help solving an unusual theft involving RCMP property.

Someone stole the Black Cat radar device Coquitlam RCMP installed on Citadel Drive near Kensington Crescent, the detachment said in a news release Friday.

The device, which collects traffic data, was "securely installed" on March 6 on a pole near the mailboxes on the south side of the street, police said.

Sometime between then and Thursday, it was stolen, according to Mounties, who said officers sent to retrieve the device "found the locks and mounting mechanism were damaged and the device was missing."

"The device was installed in response to complaints from the community concerned with speeding in their neighbourhood," said Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon, Coquitlam RCMP’s traffic services commander, in the release.

"The device helps us understand the concerns of our communities. The data collected helps us efficiently implement resources at peak times to address unsafe behaviours affecting the safety of our roadways."

The radar device anonymously collects vehicle volumes and speeds, according to police, who said it has "no resale value."

Coquitlam RCMP shared photos of the device and asked anyone with information about the theft to call them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-7185.