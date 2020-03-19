VANCOUVER -- Parents in Port Coquitlam, B.C., have one less activity option for their children, after the city ramped up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and closed city playgrounds.

Municipal officials say for now all public parks, tennis courts, sports fields and courts, and public washrooms in parks remain open -- but on Thursday added city playgrounds to the list of closures in Port Coquitlam.

Washrooms and changerooms at field houses and sports fields are also closed.

"We offer a vast array of public parks, trails and natural spaces for public and families to play, walk, cycle, stroll and gather but remember to ensure there is social distancing and avoid large groups," the City of Port Coquitlam wrote in a post on Facebook.

At PoCo's Chelsea Park, the playground and nearby benches are now cordoned off by yellow caution tape.

Signage posted by the city says the playgrounds are closed until further notice.

"Please maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups," the signage reads.

Earlier this week the city also cancelled all spring break camps at city facilities and closed other facilities like community centres and libraries while limiting service at city hall due to the pandemic.