VANCOUVER -- With B.C.'s cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise, some cities across Metro Vancouver are closing their facilities to stop the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, provincial health authorities said there were 73 confirmed cases of the virus and over 6,300 people had been tested. The province is expected to give an update at 11 a.m.

Here are the cities that have announced closures.

Vancouver

Last week, the City of Vancouver said it was in the process of reviewing all of its events and programs. City-run gatherings and events with 250 people or more were being cancelled or postponed.

Increased cleaning at all City of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board and Vancouver Public Library facilities is also expected

The City of Vancouver is set to give an update on its COVID-19 response at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

West Vancouver

On Sunday, the District of West Vancouver announced all district-run facilities except municipal hall, the West Vancouver Police Station, all fire halls, the operations centre and the Capilano View Cemetery would be closed as of 8 p.m. Monday.

The closure will include all West Vancouver community centres and cultural facilities, the district said.

"In response to the provincial ban on mass gatherings, and to preserve the legitimacy of our engagement processes, the district is also postponing all in-person public engagement on district initiatives and development applications until further notice," the district said on its website.

Surrey

As of March 16, Surrey is closing all of its recreation centres, skating rinks, pools and libraries. The city made the announcement on Sunday.

"Given the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, I am taking a proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents," said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

The city said customers will be able to get a full refund if they have registered for activities affected by the closure.

Spring break camps and licensed childcare facilities will continue to operate, however.

Delta

Delta's recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, archives, senior centres are all closed as of March 16. Senior bus services are also being suspended.

"Acting under the continued advice of the Provincial Medical Health Office regarding 'social distancing,' it is important that the City of Delta take important steps to protect all Delta citizens," Delta's mayor, George Harvie, said in a statement.

"The decision to close our recreation facilities is being done in the best interest of public health."

Registered spring break programs are still expected to run and city hall will be open as usual.

Cities limit gatherings

On Friday, several municipalities said facilities would remain open, but events and gatherings with more than 250 people would be suspended until further notice.

Those cities include: