PNE honours Mike McCardell with lifetime pass

Over the course of his career, Mike McCardell is estimated to have told more than 1,000 stories from the Pacific National Exhibition alone.

And as McCardell prepares for his final sign-off this week – The Final Word will air on CTV News at Six this Friday, Aug. 30 – the PNE decided to honour him with a tearful tribute on Thursday.

"Mike, I love you," said Laura Ballance, PNE spokesperson, at the event. "I'm going to miss you so much. We all will."

While you won't catch him on TV after this week, fans might still spot McCardell at The Fair. The PNE provided him with a lifetime pass, in recognition of his decades of service telling the stories of everyday people.

