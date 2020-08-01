VANCOUVER -- People looking for staycation activities this long weekend will find plenty of options at Hastings Park, where the Pacific National Exhibition has expanded the number of rides open at Playland during the pandemic and is also hosting another drive-thru food event.

Playland has been open for several weeks with a dozen rides available, but some of the park’s main attractions, like the historic wooden roller coaster and the pirate ship remained closed.

There are now 24 rides available to people who purchase tickets online.

The park is open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays with a limited capacity.

“We were thrilled to welcome families back on July 10 and we are ready to expand that offering, providing guests the opportunity to enjoy their favourite summer thrill rides again this year,” said PNE CEO Shelley Frost.

In addition to the drive-thru food options, the fair is also offering a dine-in option for the B.C. Day long weekend edition of Taste of the PNE.

People can purchase tickets online for specific times and then eat at an outdoor venue that will be limited to 50 people at any one time.

The food series, which has already included Father’s Day and Canada Day events, is a way for some of the PNE’s vendors to make a little money in a year when the coronavirus has hit their bottom lines hard.

“It’s amazing. This is what we live for and this is what we’ve been doing our whole lives,” said Sam Douglas, of Henry’s Outdoor BBQ Chicken. “Being able to see some life back in the grounds, some people here, has been an amazing feeling.”

Tours of the PNE Prize Home will also be available on weekends for the rest of August.