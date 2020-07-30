VANCOUVER -- If you're missing the thrill of Playland's popular rollercoasters, you're in luck: 12 more of the park's rides are reopening this weekend.

As of Aug. 1, Playland will be open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must purchase their tickets in advance online.

The rides reopening on Saturday are the Wooden Roller Coaster, The Beast, Westcoast Wheel, Pirate Ship, Atmosfear, Music Express, Breakdance, Rock'n'Cars, Dizzy Drop and Revelation.

This is in addition to the 12 family-friendly rides have been open since July 10, when Playland first reopened to the public.

The PNE had previously said in April that the traditional fair would be cancelled because of COVID-19. But it was later announced Playland would reopen as a "modified park experience."

Admission to Playland includes unlimited rides during the visit and a souvenir mask.

Masks are mandatory in lines and on rides. They are also recommended to be worn throughout the park.

"In support of safe, clean, fun, the PNE reminds guests to stay home if they're sick. Playland will have an enhanced list of safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff," the park said in a statement.

Visitors must buy tickets in advance for specific date and entry times, and there will be no cash transactions.

Parties are asked to keep two metres away from other guests, and Plexiglas shields have been installed in some areas.

Visitors should wash their hands regularly with soap and water and should use hand sanitizer before and after each ride. There are also enhanced cleaning measures in place around the park.

Taste of the PNE

For the B.C. Day long weekend, the PNE is also holding its fourth installment of its Taste of the PNE series.

Previous events included the Father's Day weekend "Car-B-Q" and a mini-doughnut drive-thru.

From Aug. 1 to 3, guests can have a physically distanced meal outdoors, and there will be entertainment.

The event will have a 50-person capacity, and guests have three two-hour timeslots to choose from.

Food will be served by long-time PNE vendors including Henry's Chicken, Tin Lizzy, and Steve O's.

Food options include half chicken with corn on the cob, deep fried Mars bars and Oreos, and a selection of B.C. craft beer, cider and wine.

Tickets cost $49.50 and must be purchased online ahead of time.

Admission includes entertainment, a tour of the PNE prize home, dinner and one drink.

Also included is a pair of tickets to the PNE Fair in 2021 and $10 off Playland passes.

For guests who'd prefer to eat in their cars, there is also a drive-thru options. Those tickets must also be bought in advance, with prices dependent on food orders.